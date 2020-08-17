Roosevelt alumni to dedicate marker with a ceremony

Crusader Staff Report

Alumni of Gary’s Roosevelt High School will hold a ceremony September 19 to dedicate a historical marker in front of the school, located at 730 W. 25th Ave.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and organizers expect 200 people to attend with plans for social distancing in place. Guests must wear a mask and lawn chairs are allowed. Organizers are asking for help in locating Roosevelt graduates from 1930 to 1950. There are plans to send them special invitations to the event.

Named after Theodore Roosevelt, the nation’s 26th president, the school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. It was renamed Roosevelt College and Career Academy after the state took control of the school in 2011 and established a contract with EdisonLearning to manage the curriculum. EdisonLearning withdrew from its contract this year.

In February, the Indiana State Board of Education voted unanimously to close Roosevelt’s historic building for good after it was temporarily shuttered in 2019 when pipes burst during frigid temperatures. Over 400 Roosevelt students attended class at the Gary Area Career Center. In the fall, some will attend other schools in Gary to finish their high school education while Roosevelt fades into history.

In June, Roosevelt held its final graduation for the class of 2020. The building still stands but its future remains uncertain as it continues to remain empty and in disrepair.

Founded in 1923, Roosevelt was built for Black students when they were not allowed to attend schools with white students. Few schools, including Froebel High School in Gary, admitted Black students, who were treated as second-class citizens and barred from participating in extracurricular activities.

Roosevelt was created after 600 white students led a four-day strike to protest the transfer of 18 Black students to the all-white Emerson High School. To settle the strike, the School Board approved $600,000 to build Roosevelt after much heated debate.

While its students excelled academically, Roosevelt athletes won two city football championships, in 1947 and 1948, and five National Negro Basketball championships in the 1930s.

Ironically, Roosevelt survived longer than Gary’s other historic high schools. Froebel closed in 1977, Emerson in 1981 and Horace Mann in 2004.