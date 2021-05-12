RollRepeat: Mega Millions® Jackpot Reaches $430 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot is rolling again with an estimated $430 million up for grabs in the next draw this Friday, May 14.

This is the highest Mega Millions jackpot on offer since the historic jackpot run in January this year, which led to a lucky lottery player from Michigan winning a $1 billion jackpot.

There have been plenty of winning Mega Millions moments in Illinois this year, too. To date, 1.6 million winning tickets have been sold, bringing in over $8.9 million in prizes to Illinois players. This includes two Mega Millions players in Illinois who were made into millionaires after cashing in on $1 million prizes during the historic jackpot rolls series in January 2021.

It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place Friday, May 14 at 10 p.m. (CT). Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.