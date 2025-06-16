Rogers Park’s popular Taco Crawl returns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

offering 22 local restaurant favorites along 2 routes



Thursday, July 17 from 3-7 p.m. Limited number of tickets are now available, starting at $25 per route Includes options for vegetarian and dessert tacos in addition to al pastor, chicken, steak, fish and more

The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance (RPBA) is elated to announce the return of its annual Taco Crawl, a taco extravaganza on Thursday, July 17, 3-7 p.m. Twenty-two restaurants along Clark Street between Devon and Rogers—one of the city’s key dining destinations for Mexican restaurants—will offer their signature tacos to ticket buyers, rain or shine. Two taco routes, named Cilantro and Maíz, will be available for participants to choose from, each consisting of eleven restaurants. Advanced online tickets are $25 per route at RPBA.org, and $35 on the day of the event.

This year, Taco Crawl will be hosted within the now state-designated Mexican Cultural District, Camino Clark. The district focuses on promoting the unique cultural identity of Clark Street in Rogers Park and encourages economic development through events, such as Taco Crawl, which celebrate staple Chicago Mexican restaurants and empowers small business owners.

Online registration is now live, and the number of tickets is limited. Each ticket warrants one signature taco or dish from each participating restaurant on their routes. Pre-paid passports and purchasing day-of tickets will be available at a check-in station operating at 6950 N. Clark St. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Restaurants will stop serving at 7 p.m. Also at the check-in, there will be a free photo booth to commemorate the taco extravaganza.

All participating restaurants,conveniently located along Clark Street, are listed below in the direction from south to north, along with their menu items (D – Desserts | V – Vegetarian options):

CILANTRO ROUTE

Taqueria El Chorrito 6404 N. Clark St. Al Pastor Taco

Vicky’s Restaurant 6632 N. Clark St. Chicken Fajitas Taco

Las Delicias de la Michoacána 6649 N. Clark St. Chicken or Potato Taco Dorado (V)

Taqueria El Charro 6661 N. Clark St. Chicken Taco

Smack Dab Bakery 6730 N. Clark St. Potato with Rajas & Cheese Taco (V)

South of the Border 6950 N. Clark St. Fish & Veggie Taco (V)

Taqueria El Dorado 6952 N. Clark St. Al Pastor, Chicken, Steak Taco

Urban Tables 6958 N. Clark St. Dessert Taco (D)

Supermercado Roman 6978 N. Clark St. Chicken, Steak, Veggie Taco (V)

Las Delicias 7027 N. Clark St. Beans & Cheese or Chicharron &

Cheese Pupusa (V)

Mickii’s Desserts 1754 W. Lunt Ave. Meat Turnover

MAÍZ ROUTE

Los Portales 6950 N. Clark St. Al Pastor Taco

La Michoacana Chicago 7001 N. Clark St. Ice cream (D)

La Choza Mexican Grill 7022 N. Clark St. Al Pastor Taco

El Famous Burrito Restaurant 7047 N. Clark St. Churros (D)

Taqueria La Azteca 7067 N. Clark St. Carnitas Taco

Taqueria Ciudad Hildalgo 7104 N. Clark St. Al Pastor Taco

Taqueria La Chapala 7117 N. Clark St. Steak Taco

Su Taqueria El Rey Del Taco 7138 N. Clark St. Al Pastor Taco

Drink specials:

Margaritas for $5.99

Micheladas $8.99

Parkside Gyros 7355 N. Clark St. Gyro Taco

La Casa Vieja 7357 N. Clark St. Steak Taco

Akay Tacos 7360 N. Clark St. Steak Taco

*South of the Border and Los Portales will serve from a pop-up at 6950 N. Clark St. in the Byline Parking lot

About Rogers Park Business Alliance

Rogers Park Business Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has served Chicago’s diverse Rogers Park neighborhood for more than 30 years, providing services in both English and Spanish to a broad community. RPBA works to cultivate and sustain a thriving economic environment in Rogers Park, serving businesses and residents with a variety of public events and business initiatives. RPBA programs include the GROW/PROGRESANDO entrepreneurial training program, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at RPBA, annual Best of Rogers Park awards, Chalk Howard Street Festival, Taco Crawl, and the Glenwood Sunday Market farmers market. For more information, visit RPBA.org.