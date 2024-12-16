Robert Glasper performed at City Winery Chicago

Grammy award-winning musician Robert Glasper graced the Windy City with 10 shows in December at City Winery Chicago.

The finale married an eclectic mix of old and new tunes, a vocal surprise plus two and the set was illuminated with ambient blue lights.

Jahi Sundance set the original tone for a Glasper set on the ones and twos while concertgoers clanged wine glasses and dined in the jazz club.

Glasper walked on stage dressed in his standard uniform, all Black with Air Jordans and a message on his t-shirt which read, We are the code. The artist showed appreciation to the audience, “It’s cold. I love to come to Chicago through the cold. I love you, Chicago.” A fan responded, “We love you too, Robert!” And the crowd cheered.

Robert Glasper

The band, which included percussionist Justin Tyson, Burnish Travis on bass, and Isaiah Sharkey on guitar, took their seats and began to play a medley filled with classic Glasper compositions and Glasper to the 2024th degree, a style of piano jazz, head bobbin’ beats, funked out with rock influences.

Surprise number one, Glasper sings along while playing the hit single, Let It Ride, from Black Radio 2 featuring Norah Jones. The crowd was captivated and welcomed the new rendition with cheers and smiles.

Surprise Plus One, Chicago poet J. Ivy, came to the stage to deliver a memorable poetic slam. “Beware of the Blind Date” chronicled a blind date in Chicago, which turned into an adventure in the city. The content was serious yet playful at times, which caused the audience to react with a laugh and repeat the phrase, Beware of the blind date, Beware of the blind date.

Surprise Plus Two included the guitarist and singer Isaiah Sharkey’s vocal solo, which turned the place into a juke joint. Sharkey called the funk committee, and the audience responded with claps, shiny shoe stomps and the same energy you would receive if you were preaching the Gospel in a Baptist church.

Cheers to Glasper on a cool show.