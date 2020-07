ROAD TRIPPIN’ Summer Vacations & Family Memories

Former astronaut Leland Melvin (1964 – ), who logged almost 600 hours in space, remembered contemplating the night sky as a young boy on his family’s summer vacation: “One time we were in the Smoky Mountains, and I remember at night just looking up into the night sky and seeing how bright the stars were without the light pollution being in the city. And… it was just fascinating how many little pin pricks in the velvet there were. And seeing the milky way or seeing just all this stuff, it’s kind of hard to explain how did it get there, what’s up there, how does it work, how are we connected. All the ‘how’ questions came from again these road trips and these experiences looking up into the night sky, or travelling to the beach and seeing all the grains of sand and looking at the waves and tide of the ocean coming in which was… dictated by the influences of the moon. And so, seeing the moon rise off the horizon and the sun set on the other side, and seeing these kind of cosmic activities going on, but not being able to really explain them, was just again, fueled my curiosity about science and our planet and the connectiveness of people living and working in this environment.” [2 ]