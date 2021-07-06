Road restrictions start next week for Calumet Ave at I-94

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane and ramp closures for U.S. 41/Calumet Ave at I-80/94 beginning Tuesday, July 6.

Starting on Tuesday, the southbound right lane of U.S. 41/Calumet Ave will be closed at the interchange, as well as the ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound Calumet Ave. These closures will be in place for approximately 6 days to widen the road ahead of a bridge deck overlay project.

A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck. The project will be ongoing through October, 2021.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.