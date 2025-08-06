Rivals to Friends: The Chicagoland Legends Gather Again 

Chicago’s blacktop best gathered again Saturday evening. The Chicagoland Legends celebrated their success as longtime friends and former foes.

“We all met through basketball but we’re all basketball junkies,” Danny Crawford said. Crawford is a retired NBA referee and was just elected to the NBA hall of fame in April.

The group gathers quite often to continue the tradition. Every first and third Saturday of the month the group gathers to eat, talk and reminisce. The group is made up of former NBA players, retired NBA refs and overall legends within Chicago’s basketball scene. Many of them have faced off against each other in the past but now they celebrate their history.

Filled with hoopers from all generations, the Chicagoland Legends gathered to eat, talk and reminisce about the days on the blacktop when they would all play against each other.

The sight of a full assembly hall merged with the sound of countless voices filled the air. Enthusiasm and excitement mixed with the scent of ribs, macaroni and cheese and peach cobbler graced the assembly hall of the Plumber’s Union Building.

Once young rivals, the group of Black men gather as a symbol that the game of basketball goes beyond the court lines. Basketball today is such a global sport making the game expansive, a difference between basketball in past generations.

“The younger kids don’t see this and they don’t know what they’re missing later in life,” Crawford said.

The event housed some of the most well know Black men in Chicago basketball. Current NBA referee James Capper Jr., former NBA forward Sonny Parker and former NBA guard Andre Wakefield were just a few of the names in attendance.

The group has had members vital to the community like Robert Rockymore.

Robert Rockymore was an entrepreneur, businessman, teacher and coach. He was a vital part of the Chicago community for decades. Rockymore coached several youth teams along with high school. He was also an army man and a part of the Harlem Globetrotters early in his life.

“My father is a legend but he’s an unsung legend,” Robert Rockymore Jr. said. “He had an impact on a lot of these guys. My father would enjoy this,” Rockymore Jr said.

Rockymore was known to open his home to others along with his wife Beverly. He was even known to be such a positive force to the community that when he passed in 2018 the Illinois House passed Resolution HR1296 honoring his dedication to the youth.

The comradery is something a lot of the men stressed.

“People claim territories that aren’t really theirs and fighting over it is even worse,” Lamar Mundane said.

Mundane was known as one of the best blacktop legends who never played professionally. Known as Money on the blacktop, he was known for starring in a Reebok commercial in the 1980s.

Mundane says that’s why the Chicagoland Legends meet. The competition they once had has made them friends.

The group only meet to eat and talk but their presence is a representation of the success that young Black men in Chicago can have in basketball. Many of the attendants paved the way for youth to succeed whether it’s as a player in the NBA or a referee. Even for the youth that don’t make it to the NBA, it’s still a representation of professional success.

“We become invisible so it’s good for us,” Moe Ellis said. Ellis is a former NBA player and revolutionary jersey designer for college and NBA.