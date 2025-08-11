Crusader Staff Report

The unemployment rate for Black Americans rose to 7.2 percent in July, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, as signs point to a slowing economy under President Donald Trump. This rising trend highlights the ongoing issue of Black unemployment in the current economic climate.

The 7.2 unemployment rate among Black Americans is higher than the national average of 4.2 percent and the highest, according to the most recent job report from the Labor Department. In July 2024, the unemployment rate for Black Americans was 6.3 percent, and 6.8 percent a month prior. From May to June, the unemployment rate for Blacks surged by 13 percent, further emphasizing the challenge of Black unemployment.

Under President Joe Biden, Black Americans had the lowest unemployment rate in decades. In 2020, during the pandemic under President Trump, the national unemployment rate averaged 8.1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among ethnic groups, the unemployment rate for Blacks was 11.4 percent.

In 2021 under President Biden, the unemployment rate for Black Americans was 8.6 percent, compared to the 5.3 percent national average. In 2022, the Black unemployment rate was 6.1 percent compared to 3.6 percent. In 2023, about 5.5 percent of Black Americans were out of work as the national unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent. Last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, but the Black unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.

President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

In the past year, unemployment among Black women experienced a dramatic increase, going from 5.5 percent to 6.3 percent.

Economists say Black Americans are among the ethnic groups affected first during an economic downturn. Among the U.S. states that have the highest Black unemployment rate are Washington, D.C. (10.3 percent), Michigan (10 percent), Nevada (8 percent) and California (7.7 percent), according to the Economic Policy Institute. In Illinois, the unemployment rate among Blacks was 7.7 percent.

In Washington, D.C., many Black Americans worked in government jobs. Thousands have been laid off or fired during the Trump Administration since January according to USA Today. Black employees make up an even larger share at some agencies that have seen some of the most severe job cuts, like the Department of Education (36 per cent), U.S. Agency for International Development (21 per cent) and the Health and Human Services Department (20.5 per cent), according to September figures from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

In Nevada, many Blacks worked in hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, which is experiencing a dramatic decline in tourism as occupancy rates drop and one of the highest unemployment rates grips Sin City.

In May, a report from the National Women’s Law Center Overall said Black Americans account for 18 per cent of the federal workforce as of September, 2024.

Unemployment rates among White, Asian and Hispanic or Latino workers inched up 0.1, 0.4 and 0.2 percentage points respectively in July. Plus, the picture of a strong labor market took a hit with the release of the most recent jobs report, which showed payroll gains for May and June were revised downward by 258,000.

The news comes as Trump faces criticism after firing Bureau of Labor Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a disappointing job report on August 1. Trump reportedly justified the firing by saying McEntarfer was appointed by President Joe Biden. Before the job report was released, Trump said he had no reason to fire McEntarfer.

President Donald Trump (Official White House Photo)

On the Truth Social platform, Trump claimed, without evidence, that the massive revisions to the latest jobs report constituted a “scam.” He accused McEntarfer of “cooking the books” in a vendetta against his presidency.

“In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad,” Trump said in a message on Truth Social on August 1.

Economists said the job market may have been impacted by the Trump administration’s push to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs in the federal government, education and the private sector. Economists said the anti-DEI policy may be hurting hiring rates among Blacks.