Rising Stars in Concert 2025: Celebrating 50 Years of the Ryan Opera Center’s Legacy

Header photo: Kyle Flubacker

Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM

CHICAGO— The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago’s renowned artist-development program, will present its annual Rising Stars in Concert on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House. Serving as the culmination of the 2024/25 Ensemble’s season, the concert highlights their artistic growth and serves as a symbolic graduation for outgoing members. This year’s event is particularly momentous as it marks the conclusion of the Ryan Opera Center’s 50th Anniversary season, celebrating the program’s remarkable legacy of nurturing operatic talent. It will be conducted by Lyric’s Music Director Enrique Mazzola and directed by Lyric’s Chief Artistic Administration Officer Matthew Ozawa.



Since its founding in 1974, the Ryan Opera Center has been a cornerstone of Lyric’s mission to develop the next generation of opera artists. Nearly 300 alumni have participated in this celebrated program, many achieving international acclaim. Distinguished for its rigorous training, dedicated mentorship, and unparalleled performance opportunities, the Ryan Opera Center continues to contribute to and shape the future of opera, providing emerging artists with the foundation to excel on the world’s greatest stages.



In testimonials, alumni often reflect on their time in the Ensemble as a life-changing journey—one that sharpened their artistry, deepened their passion, and prepared them for success. Esteemed graduates such as René Barbera, J’Nai Bridges, Nicole Cabell, Quinn Kelsey, Will Liverman, Matthew Polenzani, and Christian Van Horn have credited the Ryan Opera Center with providing pivotal training and early professional opportunities that helped launch their careers.



“The three years I spent with the Ryan Opera Center were among the most transformative of my life, both artistically and personally,” said mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, a member of the Ensemble from 2012 to 2015. “The moments in the studio, rehearsals, and performances in the Ardis Krainik Theatre and beyond shaped my career and continue to resonate with me to this day. I’m incredibly proud to be a Ryan Opera Center alumna and deeply grateful to everyone at Lyric for their unwavering support.”



“Ryan Opera Center alumni are among the dominant names in the operatic world,” offers Dan Novak, Director of the Ryan Opera Center. “From performing on the most renowned stages like the Metropolitan Opera and Covent Garden to contributing significantly to Chicago’s artistic community, their impact is extraordinary.”



To commemorate the program’s milestone anniversary, the concert will include a video featuring noted alumni discussing the highlights of their experiences.



Rising Stars in Concert offers a unique opportunity to witness the current Ensemble’s remarkable growth and artistry. This year’s program takes a departure from previous showcase concerts, which traditionally featured a mix of operatic selections, by highlighting excerpts from Jacques Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld. A delightful and satirical reimagining of the classic Greek myth, Offenbach’s masterpiece brims with wit, charm, and his signature can-can music. The concert will also feature additional repertoire, showcasing the Ensemble’s wide-ranging talents. Rising Stars in Concert will feature Ensemble sopranos Adia Evans, Emily Richter, and Gemma Nha; mezzo-sopranos Lucy Baker and Sophia Maekawa; tenors Daniel Espinal and Travon D. Walker; baritones Sankara Harouna, Finn Sagal, and Ian Rucker; bass-baritone Christopher Humbert, Jr, and pianist Michael Banwarth. Ensemble conductor Chi-Yuan Lin will lead a selection from the podium, and Ensemble stage director Marinette Gomez and stage manager Gemma DeCetra will provide support behind-the-scenes.



Departing the Ryan Opera Center at the conclusion of the 2024/25 Season are soprano Gemma Nha, mezzo-sopranos Lucy Baker and Sophia Maekawa, and baritone Ian Rucker.



The concert will be recorded for broadcast on 98.7 WFMT and online streaming at wfmt.com on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Tickets are free and can be reserved at lyricopera.org/risingstars.



For more information about the Ryan Opera Center’s 50th anniversary and its legacy, visit lyricopera.org/ryanoperacenter.