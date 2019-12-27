Ring in the New Year Safely, Affordably and Conveniently: CTA to Offer FREE Rides and Extra Service on December 31st

Bus and rail service will operate a Sunday schedule on Wed. Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

CTA will provide free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, courtesy of sponsor Miller Lite. More travel details are available at transitchicago.com/alerts.

For customers traveling to and from events around Chicago this New Year’s Eve outside the free ride period, the CTA recommends purchasing fares in advance, which will decrease travel times and avoid long lines at rail station vending machines. More information about purchasing fares is below.

Event service/extra service

NYE Fireworks at Navy Pier – Tues. 12/31 at 12 a.m.

United Center

Extra service on the #19 United Center Express and #50 Damen routes for the following events:

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Fri. 12/27 at 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls – Sat. 12/28 at 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls – Mon. 12/30 at 7 p.m.

Fare Information

Customers can add unlimited ride passes (1-day, 3-day, 7-day and 30-day) or add money to their Ventra cards for pay-per-ride via the following ways: free Ventra app, rail station Ventra vending machines, online or at nearly 900 local retailers – for locations visit ventrachicago.com.

Single-ride tickets are also available for purchase for $3 ($5 at O’Hare) at all Ventra vending machines. Single-ride tickets include up to two transfers in two hours.

In a hurry? Ventra allows riders to use Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay, or any contactless credit or debit card, for pay-as-you-go rides ($2.25 for bus, $2.50 for train).

Service Information

Plan your trip using the Google Transit Trip Planner. Be sure to also check out CTA on Facebook or Twitter (@CTA) for system travel updates and alerts. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.