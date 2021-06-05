Righteous Ribs holds official grand opening May 28th

Restaurant Co-owners, Apostle Kelly B. Williams, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, Sr. officially opened Righteous Ribs on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 500 E. 5th Ave. in Gary, Indiana. The official grand opening celebration included a ribbon cutting attended by a host of community, civic and political leaders. All guests wore masks and had the opportunity to receive free t-shirts and coupons.

Righteous Ribs started one year ago, during the pandemic, with a simple gesture between friends when Apostle Kelly gave Rev. Boone and his family a pan of ribs. The Boone family loved the ribs so much that these two friends sat down and birthed Righteous Ribs out the garage of Apostle Kelly’s house.

Due to the amazing response for their awesome flavor, the business has experienced rapid growth including the establishment of the current Gary location and employing 20 staff members.

“Simply put, we have been blessed,” said Apostle Williams. “The support and love being shown from our community has been amazing.”

The Grand Opening kicked off the availability of dine-in opportunities for patrons. With the U.S. Steelyard adjacent to the property, Williams and Boone noted that the timing of the grand opening aligns perfectly with the recent start of the RailCats baseball season.

“We recognize that we have a great opportunity to introduce our delicious ribs and other menu items to those attending ball games,” said Dr. Boone. “It made sense to capitalize on this audience to broaden our reach. We expect that many will keep coming back long after the season is over.”

The Righteous Ribs space also includes The Diamond Center banquet hall, which is located in the rear of the establishment. Bookings for all types of events are currently being accepted.

In addition to the signature ribs, some of the most popular menu items include chicken tips, turkey tips and “The World’s Greatest Chicken Breast.” For more information, follow Righteous Ribs on Facebook, call (219)939-1383 or email righteousribs2020@gmail.com.