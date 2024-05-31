Ride Metra free to Ravinia this summer

Whether you enjoy classical, pop, jazz or R&B, the Ravinia Festival has something for every musical taste. Getting to the festival grounds has never been more convenient or economical thanks to a continuing partnership between Metra and the Ravinia Festival.

For the fourth year in a row, a ticket for a concert at the world-famous venue will also cover your travel costs on Metra’s Union Pacific North Line. All concertgoers need to do is show the Metra conductor their concert ticket or e-ticket and their rides to and from Ravinia Park on the UP North Line are free!

The UP North Line from Chicago to Kenosha is the perfect solution for avoiding traffic and additional parking fees. The line’s Ravinia Park Station is located at the entrance to the festival grounds and is used exclusively for events at the park. The line’s Braeside Station is also located a short walk from the park.

In 2023, Metra increased the number of weekend trains stopping at Ravinia Park during the concert season. This year Metra is adding service for weeknight concerts throughout the season, which begins June 7 and ends September 15. Train #393, the 4:50 p.m. departure from Chicago, will arrive at Ravinia Park at 5:38 p.m. on nights when concerts are scheduled.

“This partnership is just one more way we can bring value to our customers,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Metrahas always been more than just a way to commute to work. It’s a way to travel affordably and sustainably to enjoy all that the Chicago region has to offer. The fact that our trains stop at the entrance to Ravinia Park is a great example of how easy it is to access many regional attractions without a car.”