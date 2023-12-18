Ride Metra free on New Year’s Eve and enjoy Family Fares throughout the holiday season

Special holiday passes for Christmas and New Year’s Day travel

Make your holiday travel even more convenient and affordable with Metra’s Family Fares during the last weeks of December and with free rides after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 29, Metra will once again make its Family Fares available for weekday travel during the holiday break. Family Fares, which are always available for weekend travel, allow up to three kids 11 and under to ride free with each adult.

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, Metra will for the fifth year in a row offer free rides on all trains arriving at or departing from Metra’s downtown stations after 6 p.m. On some of its lines, Metra will hold the last train of the evening for a later departure time to accommodate customers attending New Year’s Eve festivities downtown. (The last trains will depart between 1:15 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., depending on the line.) Alcohol is prohibited on all trains after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve schedules for all lines operating that day can be found at: metra.com/alternate schedules.

Customers are reminded that a Sunday/holiday schedule will be in effect on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. Metra will operate a modified Sunday/holiday schedule on Dec. 31. There will be no service on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines on those days.

Metra will also make special holiday passes available for unlimited travel on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The holiday passes will offer unlimited rides through 3 a.m. the following day for $7. Holiday tickets will be available for purchase through ticket agents, ticket vending machines, conductors, and on the Ventra App.

About Metra

