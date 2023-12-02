Rich Township supervisor Calvin Jordan honored as 2023 Township Supervisor of the Year

Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan expressed gratitude, joy, and excitement upon receiving the prestigious “2023 Township Supervisor of the Year Award” from the Township of Illinois Organization (TOI). The award ceremony took place during the 116th TOI Educational Conference, gathering Township officials from across Illinois on November 14th at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

In addition to this esteemed recognition, Supervisor Jordan was also presented with “The 2023 Elected Official Award” during the same event, marking a significant achievement for the Rich Township government. Elected in April 2021, Supervisor Jordan took the opportunity to publicly appreciate the collaborative efforts of the entire Rich Township Board and staff, emphasizing their dedication over the past three years to enhance operations, streamline services, and expand outreach.

“Today is not about Calvin Jordan, but a day of rejoice and pure euphoria for the total Rich Township Board and staff,” Supervisor Jordan shared with over 1000 Township officials in attendance. He acknowledged the hard work of the Board of Trustees, constitutional officers, and the committed men and women striving on behalf of the residents.

Apart from the individual honors bestowed upon Supervisor Jordan, Rich Township was also recognized with the “2023 Innovative Program of the Year” award for its groundbreaking “Man Cave” Program. This initiative, administered by Rich Township, focuses on gathering men throughout the township to discuss men’s health and activities that promote upward mobility in health and nutrition.

“One of the core missions of Rich Township is to remain committed to providing quality and timely assistance to our residents,” added Supervisor Jordan. “The Man Cave program exemplifies our dedication to outreach, ensuring our visibility and relevance within the ten towns that make up our township.”

Rich Township’s commitment to community welfare extends to its food pantry, which serves nearly seven hundred residents weekly. Beyond providing essential sustenance, the pantry has become a meaningful experience for residents, embodying the township’s decade-long focus on “helping hurting people.”

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for Rich Township, as it continued to operate and adapt to provide essential services to every community within the Township. Supervisor Calvin Jordan prioritized the proper and efficient delivery of township business, overseeing operating and capital budgets, personnel, public information, and the development and management of programs and special projects. His leadership emphasized teamwork and transparency among the staff.

Reacting to the news, Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin stated, “We are all thrilled about this exciting honor for Supervisor Jordan. Calvin Jordan continues to reflect the credibility and responsibility that a public servant should embody, serving as a mentor to elected officials throughout Cook County.”

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled about this honor for Supervisor Jordan. He has worked hard to ensure residents are fully aware of the available services, educating the region about the relevance and importance of Township government. Supervisor Jordan and the entire board have operated the government with a commitment to excellence.”

Supervisor Calvin Jordan’s dedication to public service and his contributions to Rich Township have not only earned him individual recognition but have also showcased the township’s commitment to innovation, outreach, and community welfare.