Rich Township has been named the 2026 Township of the Year by the Townships of Illinois organization (TOI), marking the second time in four years that the south suburban government has received the statewide honor.

The award was presented during TOI’s 119th Educational Conference in Springfield, Illinois, where more than 1,000 township officials gathered to recognize achievements in local government and public service.

Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan, who was elected in April 2021, accepted the award and credited the township’s Board of Trustees, constitutional officers and employees for their commitment to improving services for residents.

“Today is a day of gratitude, celebration, and appreciation,” Jordan said. “We have worked extremely hard over the past several years to enhance our operations, streamline services, and expand our outreach into the region amid the dangerous cuts in human services by the administration in Washington DC.”

Jordan said the township’s success reflects a commitment to providing timely assistance while maintaining a visible presence throughout the 10 communities it serves.

“One of the core missions of Rich Township is to always remain committed to the philosophy of providing quality and timely assistance to our residents,” Jordan said.

A major component of the township’s community outreach is its food pantry, which serves nearly 700 residents weekly. Operating for more than a decade, the pantry has assisted thousands of individuals and families facing food insecurity.

Township officials said the program has become more than a source of food assistance, providing residents with a welcoming environment and access to essential support services.

The township has continued operating its programs despite reductions in federal assistance and increasing demand for community resources. According to township officials, Jordan launched an outreach campaign to attract additional donors and maintain food pantry operations during periods of economic uncertainty.

Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill praised the township’s leadership and its efforts to preserve services for vulnerable residents.

“I applaud Supervisor Jordan, the full Rich Township Board of Trustees and Constitutional officials for the quality of their services to the people of Rich Township,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill also credited the township with maintaining its food pantry and responding to residents’ needs despite federal funding challenges.

Under Jordan’s administration, Rich Township has emphasized operational efficiency, budget oversight, community engagement and transparency. His responsibilities include supervising township operations, managing personnel and budgets, and overseeing programs and special projects.

Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin congratulated the township on receiving the statewide recognition.

“We are all so thrilled about this exciting news about our Township government,” Chalmers-Currin said. “The entire Board of Trustees and constitutional officers have truly enhanced and improved services specifically over the past two years of economic meltdowns and rising inflation.”

State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin also praised the township’s accomplishments under Jordan’s leadership.

“Our Township has accomplished much during Supervisor Jordan’s tenure,” Meyers-Martin said. “This Township of the Year Award is well deserved.”

The recognition highlights Rich Township’s continued efforts to strengthen local government services, expand community outreach and provide assistance to residents facing economic hardships.

For Jordan and township officials, the award represents both recognition of their accomplishments and a renewed commitment to the township’s mission of “helping hurting people.”