Rich Township High School District 227: 31 Families Lost Their Homes Due To A Devasting Fire

Tamia Jackson, A Sophomore at Rich Township, and her mother were one of the families impacted by a recent fire in suburban Richton Park. For them it was the second time they lost everything to fire and days before Tamia’s birthday. The district threw a party for her 16th birthday in the school cafeteria in Richton Park. Community leaders, businessman, students and school officials stepped up to help the families including Rich Township High School District 227 Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas and Principal Dr. Larry Varn. Businessman Early Walker, Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Rich Township Democratic Committeeman Calvin Jordan collaborated with local retailer for their support as well. A Go Fund Page has been established for donations to all of the families at gofundme.com/227families.

