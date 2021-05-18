Rhino Records celebrates Black artists during Black Music Month and beyond

Definitive albums from Charles Mingus, Miles, Curtis Mayfield, Milt Jackson & Ray Charles, others to be reissued in June and July

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter declared June to be Black Music Month. Rhino Records will expand its celebration of Black music during Black Music Month with a series of high-profile vinyl, CD, and digital releases throughout June and into July. The collection includes reissues of classics by some of the world’s greatest artists, including Charles Mingus, Curtis Mayfield, Milt Jackson & Ray Charles, Zapp & Roger, The Drifters, The Time, and previously unreleased music from Miles Davis and Roberta Flack.

Recognizing the cultural impact of Black music on over a century of artistry throughout popular culture, Rhino will build on this year’s Black History Month and RSD Drop campaigns that included artists such as Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Lupe Fiasco, Nina Simone, The Notorious B.I.G., Me’shell N’degocello, and more.

These influential Black artists paved the musical highways for generations to come – leading to cultural, social and political revolutions that still ring true in 2021. In June and July, Rhino will celebrate these legendary artists who continue to influence and inspire today’s music. Physical titles are available for pre-order at [www.rhino.com].

Available on Friday, June 4:

Various Artists – Intro Documentary Soundtrack Playlist (digital only)

Available on Friday, June 11:

Charles Mingus – Mingus At Carnegie Hall (Deluxe Edition) – 2-CD, $19.98

Milt Jackson & Ray Charles – Soul Brothers – 1-LP on 180-gram vinyl, $21.98

Zapp & Roger – All The Greatest Hits – 2-LP on 140-gram violet and magenta/orange and pink colored vinyl, $34.98

Available on Friday, June 25:

Miles Davis – Merci, Miles! Live at Vienne – 2-CD, $24.98

Miles Davis – Merci, Miles! Live at Vienne – 2-LP on 180-gram vinyl, $34.98

The Drifters– Golden Hits – 1-LP, $21.98

Roberta Flack – Chapter Two 50th Anniversary Digital Expanded, $9.99

Roberta Flack – Quiet Fire 50th Anniversary Digital Expanded, $9.99

Available Via Run Out Groove on Friday, July 16:

Charles Mingus – Live at Carnegie Hall – 3-LP, $49.98

Curtis Mayfield – CURTIS! 50th Anniversary Edition – 2-LP, $31.98

The Time – The Time (Expanded Edition) – 2-LP on red and white color vinyl, $31.98