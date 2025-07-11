Review of SUPERMAN Soars into the DC Universe

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Director and writer James Gunn, along with legendary creator Jerry Siegel, have breathed new life into the DC Universe and the iconic character of Superman. The film’s plot is straightforward but engaging. Superman prevents a political war and saves countless lives, only to face skepticism from the government about whether his actions were the right choice. Meanwhile, the villainous Lex Luthor is determined to discredit and ultimately eliminate Superman by unleashing a new threat—elite soldiers called “Raptors”—who seem to be stronger than the Man of Steel. Early on, they overpower Superman, but with the help of his loyal superdog Krypto, the Justice League, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, justice is ultimately restored.

Why is Superman worth the price of a movie ticket? James Gunn made an excellent choice in casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. Corenswet’s good looks and warm presence bring a fresh complexity to the character. His chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan, who plays a nuanced Lois Lane, adds depth to the story. The inclusion of the Justice League members—Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl—was a welcome touch that enriches the film’s dynamic.

The movie masterfully balances humor, action, and heartfelt storytelling. But what truly stands out is that this isn’t just a tale of physical strength; it’s about Superman’s human side. The question posed is whether his humanity is just as vital as his powers.

Krypto, Superman’s adorable superdog, steals every scene with his puppy antics, providing hilarious moments that lift the film’s tone. I also appreciated the small homage to the legacy of Superman with a cameo appearance by ABC’s Will Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve, as a street reporter. A touching nod to the character’s film beginnings.

For a fun, uplifting experience filled with action, humor, and heart, Superman is a must-see. I give it 4½ winks of the eye.

Until next time, keep your eye to the sky!

