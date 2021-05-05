Rev. Stephanie A. Welch Unity Baptist Church Mother’s Day guest preacher

Reverend Stephanie A. Welch will be the guest preacher at Unity Baptist Church’s Mother’s Day Service on Sunday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Reverend R. Jerry Protho is the senior pastor of Unity Baptist Church, located at 2016 Connecticut St.

In 2012, Welch was appointed to head Israel CME, a historic CME church in Gary. She led the church, significantly reducing its debt in 2018, and accomplished an additional major feat, the demolition of the church’s former house of worship.

Welch is recognized as a national speaker and teacher. She has presented workshops, Christian retreats, preached across denominations, and has served as presenter at the national level for the youth and young adults of the CME church.

Before Welch’s pastoral call, she provided strategic human resources consulting services in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean during her professional career.

A board-certified chaplain, Welch currently serves as a chaplain at the University of Chicago Medicine, where she supports the trauma patient population as well as the neurological and surgical intensive care units.

Welch was among three chaplains featured in the CNN article, “Hospital chaplains are bridging the gap between patients and grieving families who can’t stay by their bedsides during the coronavirus.” She is also featured in Crain’s Chicago Business: Crain’s 2020 Notable Healthcare Heroes.

Welch holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a Master of Business Administration from Benedictine University, and a Master of Divinity from Garret Evangelical Theological Seminary. She is currently a doctoral candidate at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.