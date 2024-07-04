Rev. Sinclair’s funeral more like an African celebration of life

The funeral service for Rev. Helen Sinclair held Friday, June 28, at the Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, was a blend of African cultural and downhome, soulful rhythm, where former prisoners openly expressed their love for her while others broke out with a dance that brought her supporters to their feet.

The service resembled an old-fashioned Black church revival service, where several men got up from their seats and testified how no one cared about them, except retired Illinois Department of Corrections Chaplain Rev. Sinclair, who was the daughter of Rev. Jessie “Ma” Houston who visited Illinois prisons and jail giving comfort to prisoners.

But it was Marie Buscemi, Sinclair’s driver and assistant, who set the tone for the African styled funeral. She would take Sinclair to various prisons especially during Black History month and sing the song, “Shackles.”

“She loved that song and would get up and dance and so did the inmates,” Buscemi told the Chicago Crusader. “I was her driver for 26 years. Dr. Margaret Burroughs went with us teaching the inmates art. I loved her,” she said, as the song “Shackles” began blaring. “Turn it up,” yelled Buscemi as she began dancing, bringing others in the chapel to their feet clapping and dancing…some dancing up and down the aisles.

And former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr., received numerous applauses for his memories of Sinclair who fought hard for the rights of prisoners.

He appreciates her work with prisoners and said unless you have been incarcerated “like I have been,” you don’t have the sensitivity of their plight. “I had to go to prison to learn that,” he said.

He thanked his father for going to jails on Christmas and said before they [Rev. Jackson’s children] could open their Christmas gifts, they had to first accompany him to jail. Jackson thanked Sinclair for her long commitment to helping and for her many battles to protect their rights.

Rainbow PUSH officials announced they will continue the work of Rev. Sinclair in fighting for justice for those who are incarcerated.