Rev. Sharpton marks 10th anniversary of the racially motivated mass shooting at Emanuel Ame Church in Charleston

Murder of 9 Black Congregants During Bible Study Illustrated the Threat of Growing Violent Hatred, Racism in United States

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, issued the following statement ahead of the 10th anniversary of the racially motivated mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, which claimed the lives of nine innocent churchgoers, including the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Rev. Sharpton and NAN stood in solidarity with the Emanuel AME community and the families of the victims to honor their memory and support their pursuit of justice.

“A decade ago, a white supremacist driven by hatred for Black people opened fire inside the sacred walls of Emanuel AME Church, robbing the world of nine innocent souls who had gathered in peace for Bible study.

While 10 years have passed, the same forces of racial hatred, bigotry and extremism that fueled that horrific massacre still haunt us. From Charleston to Charlottesville, and from Buffalo to Jacksonville, racially motivated violence has not faded despite our efforts to stamp it out. It has instead shifted, and in some cases, has become more brazen.



As we honor the memory of the Emanuel Nine, we must ensure their deaths were not in vain. Since that tragic shooting a decade ago, NAN and its allies have pushed for South Carolina to enact Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act every year since this horrific shooting. Yet South Carolina remains but one of two states in the United States without a comprehensive law against violent hate. That must change this January when the South Carolina General Assembly reconvenes. The best way to combat hate and expand civil rights is through legislation. National Action Network will continue to fight for bills that protect Black, Latino, Jewish, LGBTQ+, immigrant, and other communities targeted by acts of violent hatred.

Let the memory of the Emanuel Nine continue to light our path.”