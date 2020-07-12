Rev. Marvin Hunter to host Town Hall Forum on the 1967 Kerner Report Focusing on The Causes of Racism Then And Now

of the civil disorder from the 60s
The discussion will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
The panel will be moderated by two Chicago media personalities: N’DIGO publisher Hermene Hartman and retired ABC 7 political editor/WVON Charles Thomas.
The goal of the event is to assess the implementation of the recommendations of the report and glean lessons to address the current state of racial tension and continued discrimination and division in the United States.
what went wrong in the implementation phase and consider steps for the future.
There will be a town hall question and answer session at the end of the event. Links for the live stream will be posted online along with advance free tickets required to attend.
All information will be posted starting Sunday July 12th at 7 a.m. on TheLawndaleView.com and The Lawndale View on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
To request information or request a ticket via email contact Pastor Hunter at walterhunter133@gmail.com or yo@lotsofloverecords.com.
Following the event, further discussion and follow-up on ways to address and heal racial divisions and poverty in the U.S. will be continued on a new podcast entitled, “The Lawndale View,” co-hosted by Pastor Hunter and Governor Quinn. The capstone episode of the podcast will be an hour long edited summary of the “Kerner Report Revisited”
July 15th panel recorded at the live event at Grace Memorial.
“The Lawndale View” podcast episodes will continue with powerhouse co-hosts Pastor Hunter and Governor Quinn teaming up to conduct discussions and interviews with a wide range of fascinating guests focused on looking at America from the perspective of one of its hot
spots – North Lawndale on the West Side of Chicago.
“The Lawndale View” will provide a new outlet for honest analysis based on deep experience of the struggle Americans of all races, urban and rural, face in 2020 confronting poverty, racism, lack of education and opportunity and offer healing and constructive positive ideas to improve American life for all.
Visit these sites to read the Kerner Report and/or other information on the report:
