Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to receive France’s highest honor of all French and civilian honors

The President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, is bestowing the highest honor of all French military and civilian honors on Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. by promoting him to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Élysée Palace, Paris, France.

The awards ceremony will take place Monday, July 19th, at the Élysée Palace, Paris, France that is the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

I am deeply honored and excited to be promoted to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by decree of the President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron – the highest honor of all French military and civilian honors.

The dignity and weight of this very special honor are fully recognized by me and I appreciate and am truly grateful to be honored by such a prestigious recognition by the great and beloved nation of France.

I have received several honors from countries around the globe, however, this one is among the very special ones because of France’s continuing courageous and moral leadership around the world – fighting poverty, promoting peace, recognizing and taking action to confront climate change, promoting diversity and racial tolerance.

Let us continue to work together to promote global peace, balanced economic growth and development, tolerance, unity, and thus taking steps to advance, in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words, the Beloved Community worldwide.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.