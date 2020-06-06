Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to host one-on-one with Senator Elizabeth Warren in virtual town hall meeting – Sat. at 9AM on Facebook & Youtube

The Town Hall meeting can be viewed live on Facebook and Youtube (search for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition page. It will be streaming live)

Chicago, IL: Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is hosting a one-on-one virtual national elected/public official virtual town hall meeting with Massachusetts Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST, Saturday, June 6th, to talk about the presidential election 2020 and other current key issues including the fallout over the murder of George Floyd and the fight for reform and healing.

Rev. Jackson and Senator Warren will discuss whether George Floyd’s death can trigger national healing especially the long awaited police reform, how to reduce COVID-19 in communities of color, the perils of reopening America, and Sen. Warren’s views on the presidential election 2020.

Part II of the Town Hall meeting will feature Rainbow PUSH Coalition host Cerelyn J. Davis, the first African American police chief in Durham, N.C., who is also president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE), who will give an analysis of the “State-of-Our-Country” in law enforcement.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) will discuss his bill, H.R. 5717, the “Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020.”

The town hall meeting will be moderated by Santita Jackson, the daughter of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., who is also a talk show host on WCPT-AM in Chicago.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.

