Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to give away free “Keeping Hope Alive” book at World’s largest Starbuck Reserve Roastery Thursday

Everyone coming to the world’s largest Starbucks Reserve Roastery, 646 N. Michigan Ave., Thursday, February 20, 2020, between 12 noon and 2:00 p.m., will received a free autograph copy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.’s book, “Keeping Hope Alive.”

And, as an extra bonus and in honor of Black History Month and civil rights icon and champion of human rights Rev. Jackson, the first 50 people arriving for the book signing will receive a surprise.