Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. leaves Rehab Center

After medical observation, diagnosis, and successful surgery, Rev. Jackson continued with a normal recovery. Because of his Parkinson’s disease, the medical staff at Northwestern made a normal transfer of Rev. Jackson to the Shirley Ryan Rehabilitation Center for a period of exercise and therapy.

After a month at the Shirley Rehab Center, he leaves today to return home to his family and friends and his civil rights work.

Rev. Jackson said, “Thank you with an abundance of appreciation and gratitude to the Ryan Rehab staff. They are the best. The doctors, medical team, and therapist have provided me a healthy recovery.

“When I entered the rehab center, I was unable to walk. Today, I walked out returning home and work strengthened. I look forward to returning to work to continue to make a difference in racial injustices, and I look forward to the next march.“

Rev. Jackson thanked the medical staff at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital for his terrific care, and he thanked everyone in Chicago and around the nation for their continued expressions of concern, love, support and prayers.”

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.

Get Informed & Be Social with PUSH!