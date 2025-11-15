Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. remains hospitalized; family is asking for prayers

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. remains hospitalized after being admitted for a rare neurological condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a statement released by his family on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The family asks for prayers for Jesse Jackson during this time.

In the official statement, the family said Jackson is under a doctor’s care for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative disorder with which he was diagnosed in April, and that he “is doing well.” They expressed gratitude to the Northwestern medical team, noting that physicians will continue to monitor his progress “to ensure the best possible care and support,” and thanked supporters for their prayers and well-wishes for Jesse Jackson.

Jackson, 84, has lived with Parkinson’s disease for several years and has managed related symptoms for more than a decade while continuing to travel, preach and participate in civil rights actions across the country. PSP, which shares some symptoms with Parkinson’s, affects balance, eye movement and other motor functions. There is currently no cure, though symptoms can be treated and managed. The legacy of Jesse Jackson in civil rights activism remains significant.

A protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s and went on to found Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, which later merged to form today’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He ran groundbreaking presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 and stepped down from day-to-day leadership of Rainbow PUSH in 2023.