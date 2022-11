Join Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 10 am CST as they host the Power To The People Townhall.

The discussion will center around the Workers’ Rights Amendment, the SAFE-T Act, the Importance of the offices on the ballot (how they impact your life), Early Voting, & Super Sites. Rainbow PUSH will be providing information on what these things are and what they mean to us.

For more information visit www.rainbowpush.org or call (773) FREEDOM.