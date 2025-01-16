Rev. James E. Flynn, Pastor Emeritus of Holy Name of Mary Parish, dies

Rev. James E. Flynn, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago and pastor emeritus of Holy Name of Mary Parish, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 82. Flynn’s long and devoted service to the Archdiocese of Chicago is remembered fondly by his colleagues, friends, and the church communities he served. His passing marks the end of an era for those who were touched by his ministry, dedication, and guidance.

Born on March 4, 1942, in Chicago, Flynn was deeply committed to his faith and community from an early age. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago before pursuing his studies at the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, where he completed his theological education. His vocation was solidified when he was ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal John P. Cody on April 27, 1967. He celebrated his first solemn Mass shortly after, on April 30 of the same year, at Resurrection Parish in Chicago, a parish that would later merge with St. Martin de Porres Parish to form what is now St. Simon of Cyrene Parish.

Following his ordination, Father Flynn served in a variety of roles across several parishes. He was an assistant pastor at St. Priscilla Parish and Resurrection Parish, both in Chicago, as well as at Our Lady of the Mount Parish, which is now part of Our Lady, The Mystical Rose Parish in Cicero. Flynn’s leadership style was one of inclusivity and empowerment, as he encouraged the ministries in these parishes to thrive and reach the hearts of their members.

After his time as assistant pastor, Flynn continued his service as an associate pastor at St. Angela Parish, which later became part of St. Simon Cyrene Parish. He also served at Holy Name of Mary Parish, where he eventually became pastor emeritus. It was here that Flynn truly left his mark, respecting and nurturing the rich history of the parish, a church that had been built by the African American community in the early 20th century due to a lack of acceptance at other parishes. When Father Flynn first arrived at Holy Name of Mary, he made it a point to learn about the church’s history and the Black culture that had shaped its legacy. He took time to understand the sacrifices and resilience of the founding members, many of whom were instrumental in the church’s establishment. This respect for the church’s roots was central to his approach as he worked to foster a deep connection with the parish community.

In his role as pastor emeritus, Flynn continued to be a spiritual presence for his parishioners, even after his retirement. His commitment to serving others was evident in his involvement in various community activities and ecumenical services, including those in the Morgan Park area. He was known for his warm, approachable demeanor and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Flynn took pride in his work with the local community, ensuring that every individual felt welcomed and supported.

Estelle Baker, a bereavement minister and coordinator for the liturgy committee at Holy Name of Mary Parish, reflected on Flynn’s influence, saying, “Father Flynn was always there for us. Even after he retired, his presence remained strong. He was compassionate, always sensitive to the needs of others, and personally involved in the lives of his parishioners.” Baker, who worked closely with Father Flynn in the church’s ministry, emphasized how his ability to connect with people went beyond the pulpit. “He was a pastor who truly understood the community. He was more than just a priest; he was a mentor and a friend to many.”

Father Flynn’s approach to ministry was one of openness and humility. His leadership was rooted in his ability to listen, offer comfort, and guide with a sense of quiet strength. He was always available to his parishioners, whether for a word of encouragement during difficult times or for celebrating life’s milestones, such as weddings and baptisms. His compassionate spirit was particularly evident in his pastoral care for those dealing with grief or illness, where his presence was a source of great comfort.

Father Flynn retired in 2012 after a lifetime of service to the Archdiocese of Chicago. Even after his retirement, he remained active in ministry, serving as an administrator at Ascension-St. Susanna Parish in Harvey and St. Gerard Majella Parish in Markham. His dedication to the Archdiocese continued until his final days, and his contributions to the church and the wider community will not soon be forgotten.

Rev. Thadeo Mgimba, one of Flynn’s close friends and a fellow priest, fondly recalled Flynn as a “remarkable person” who was “very simple, humble and had a golden heart.” Mgimba described Father Flynn as his “spiritual father, mentor, and friend,” sentiments echoed by many who knew him personally.

Rev. Robert Gilbert, another close friend and priest, also shared his admiration for Flynn, calling him “a good man and an even better priest.” He added that Father Flynn “gave so much of his life in dedication to the Archdiocese of Chicago” and was beloved by the church communities where he served. People were always happy to see him, Gilbert remarked, a testament to Flynn’s genuine care and dedication.

Father Flynn was most often described as compassionate and personable. He was always quick to offer comfort, whether through his presence during moments of grief or his ongoing support of families in need. His approachability and sensitivity to others’ needs set him apart as a true shepherd to his congregation. Whether he was sitting with a parishioner in distress or guiding a family through a difficult time, Flynn’s kindness and empathy were a constant source of solace.

Throughout his ministry, Father Flynn demonstrated his personal commitment to service by supporting families in times of need. His pastoral care extended beyond the pulpit, as he was a constant presence during moments of grief, joy, and celebration. Whether visiting the sick in hospitals or offering guidance to families during difficult times, Flynn’s empathy and compassion knew no bounds. His legacy is one of unwavering dedication to his faith, his community, and his fellow parishioners.

Flynn’s funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Our Lady of Kibeho Parish, located at 1401 W. 112th Street in Chicago. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with the funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Most Rev. Robert Casey will serve as the main celebrant, with Rev. Thadeo Mgimba as the homilist. Interment will be private.

Rev. James E. Flynn’s passing marks the loss of a beloved pastor and priest whose life was dedicated to serving others. His memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Special thanks to the Archdiocese of Chicago for providing information included in this obituary.