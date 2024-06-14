Rev. Jackson’s chief-of-staff, John Mitchell dies at age 57 after long illness

Funeral arrangements are pending for John. Mitchell, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.’s long time chief-of-staff who died Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 57 at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 12:12 p.m. surrounded by his family, Rev. Jackson and staff after a long battle with Stage 4 Myeloma, Attorney Yusef Jackson, the COO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, announced today.

“We rejoice and praise God that our beloved brother John Mitchell, ‘Big John,’ has gone on to see and bear witness to the King in heaven,” said Attorney Jackson. “We give all praise and thanks to God Almighty for John and the blessings he gave us through his undying loyalty, unwavering commitment and his invaluable and dedicated service to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the millions of people we serve.

“John was a general on the battlefield for Civil and Human Rights movements. He made a difference in registering thousands of voters and securing opportunities for minority and female businesses across many different industries. Moreover, John was a master at connecting international alliances, including helping to free Nelson Mandela, to enhance peace for mankind,” he stated.

“John has been and will forever be interwoven in the historical legacy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. John served as Chief of Staff, scheduler and conduit to Rev Jackson for nearly 30 years.

“John Mitchell transitioned with Stage 4 Myeloma but never stopped working, organizing and calling even in his last moments. Even most recently while receiving treatment John was organizing with our team for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s 58th annual convention in August. John was the tantamount community leader and organizer. He was the best of what mankind had to offer,

Attorney Jackson said.

Besides being Rev. Jackson’s chief-of-staff and scheduler, Mitchell would roll up his sleeves, carrying boxes of food to people in underserved areas of the Black community. He would march alongside of Rev. Jackson and organized parties for staff members.

Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Corita Mitchell, his son, John Mitchell, Jr., daughter, Camilla Mitchell, and a host of friends and family.