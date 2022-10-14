Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.

Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Dr. Obery Hendricks, who is a biblical scholar, author and professor, Reggie Reg, an actor/comedian, and host, Tamron Hall, journalist/TV talk show host, Dr. Ron Daniels, convener of the National African American Reparations Commission, and many others.

“This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate Rev. Jackson’s birthday after he has survived so much,” said Bishop Tavis Grant, interim national executive director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

“The challenges Rev. Jackson has continued to face has demonstrated a tremendous amount of resilience, fortitude and unwillingness to quit.

“This celebration is special to all of us in that Rev. Jackson has been able to see some amazing historic events and accomplishments from being honored in France to being crowned as a king in a nation from Africa to grandchildren graduating,” he said.

“One can only hope and pray that he has this opportunity to enjoy and the best of what he has given to others. He is certainly due this celebration and then some as we congratulate him for a job well done,” Bishop Grant stated.

Avery Sunshine and the Fellowship Chicago Praise Team will perform. Rev. Jackson’s birthday cake will be presented around 8:48 p.m.

The Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church is headed by Pastor Reginald W. Sharpe, Jr.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.