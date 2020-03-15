Rev. Jackson to watch Democratic presidential debate at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters

Will discuss what is at stake?

Chicago, IL Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is inviting the media to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 E. 50th St., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. for the viewing of the Democratic presidential debate between candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Rev. Jackson will give his analysis of the presidential race and a peep into the general election and what is at stake for America. He will also take questions from the press.