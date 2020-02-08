Rev. Jackson to Unveil the Dr. King/Chavez Student Voter Registration Campaign

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., staff and special guests will discuss access to affordable health care, the unveiling of the Dr. King/Chavez Student Voter Registration campaign, several problems with Lincoln Park High school including the Indiana School lawsuit, and a Republican scheme that mirrors a census form but is a trick just to capture your information.

Jack Lynch, senior advisor for Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Dr. Cheryl Wolfe, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Rush University medical Center and Lori Wilcox, Bloom Township Democratic Committeeman will talk about access to health care during the Saturday, February 8, 2020, Rainbow PUSH Coalition broadcast being held at 930 E. 50th St.

Rev. Janette Wilson, national executive director for the PUSH Excel program, will give updates on Lincoln Park High school and the Indiana School lawsuit.

Rev. Jackson will unveil the Dr. King/Chavez Student Voter Registration campaign, and Bathsheba Wyatt-Draper, a Census specialist, will give an update on the political ploys the Republican Party is using that appears to be census-related but is just to get your personal information.