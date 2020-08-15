Rev. Jackson To Be Honored Sunday, August 16th At DNC’s Black Caucus Convention

LAST YEAR, on his 78th birthday, Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. spent the day at the Cook County Jail having lunch with some of the 5,552 detainees. “These visits remind me of the humanity of those who are in trouble and of the inhumanity, even idiocy, of our criminal justice system,” said Rev. Jackson. The United States, he said, still locks up a higher percentage of its population than any other country even more than repressive nations like China. The Democratic National Convention (DNC) Black Caucus is hosting the virtual kicking off event at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday, August 16, for the 2020 DNC with a virtual community faith event. The Black Caucus will pay tribute to the life and work of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. with some of the most influential voices in faith and civic engagement according to Virgie M. Rollins, Chair, DNC Black Caucus.

