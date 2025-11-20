Having been transferred from Northwestern Hospital’s ICU to his own room, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. wants to shift his focus from his health to food insecurity, asking 2,000 churches to distribute 2,000 bags of groceries to serve 4 million people in December.

Hospitalized last Wednesday with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), the 84-year-old civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. remains in stable condition. However, his son, Attorney Yusef Jackson, the family’s spokesperson, said his father “remains under observation at the hospital and is eager to change the narrative from his health to his work.”

His son was talking about the holiday season, during which Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is very concerned about “malnutrition, hunger, and food insecurity.”

Though bedridden for now, his son said his father Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. “ is calling for 2,000 churches to commit to distributing 2,000 bags of groceries to serve four million people in December.”

This update comes two days after the Jackson family disputed news reports that Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was on some form of life support, which was not true, a day after Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, visited him at the hospital.

Instead of handing out turkeys at noon on Thanksgiving Day at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50th St., Jackson’s family told the Chicago Crusader they will be serving a hot, traditional sit-down dinner. However, seating will be limited. People are urged to RSVP in advance by registering at: Rainbowpush.org.

Initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s syndrome in 2013, his family said last April that Rev. Jackson’s diagnosis was changed to Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder. His family emphasizes that there is no cure for this disease.

“We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the overwhelming outreach and prayers of the faithful,” his son said.

“Our father is alert and continues to share his vision for churches and pastors to come together and reduce malnutrition during this period. He is enlisting 2,000 churches and pastors to distribute 2,000 baskets of food to feed four million families this season,” his son stated in a statement.

Yusef Jackson said his father “is calling for 2,000 churches to commit to distributing 2,000 bags of groceries to serve four million people in December,” his son stated.

Reached in New York, Rev. Sharpton confirmed he met with Rev. Jackson on Monday, November 17th, at the Northwestern Hospital. In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader, Rev. Sharpton said Rev. Jackson was “clear-minded and certainly not on life support, which I was glad to see. He was talkative in his stalling way since he has been afflicted with this disease.

“He told me to work with some men at PUSH to get some turkeys to people in need. He is giving out instructions,” Sharpton said. “I felt like a youngster again, like old times, getting instructions from Jesse.”

Sharpton said Rev. Jackson asked that NAN and PUSH coordinate with churches across the country to give out turkeys for Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season.

When asked his thoughts on thousands of children who have yet to receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to Republicans proposing major cuts to the SNAP program, Sharpton was furious.

“It’s a moral disgrace. It’s a moral outrage that as we approach the holidays, children won’t be able to get their SNAP benefits,” Sharpton said. The Trump administration “simply does not care.”

Referring to the ensuing government shutdown, Sharpton said Jackson knew what was going on with the SNAP crisis and that “he is far from being out of it” and that he has his marching orders from his long-time mentor.

Rev. Jackson was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2015 and has been hospitalized a number of times at Northwestern Hospital, including several times with COVID-19.

The day Rev. Jackson was admitted to Northwestern Hospital, his family said he was under observation for PSP, a neurodegenerative condition that affects body movements, walking, balance, and eye movements. This condition was confirmed as his diagnosis last April, after being previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

According to Mayo Clinic officials, PSP is a rare, progressive brain disorder that impacts multiple systems and is caused by the buildup of abnormal tau protein in brain cells, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic stated that symptoms include issues with balance, walking, and eye movement, as well as speech and swallowing difficulties, which can resemble those in Parkinson’s disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure, but treatment focuses on managing symptoms through physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other supportive measures to improve quality of life.

Symptoms of PSP include patients having problems with their balance including falling, stiffening of the body, and gait changes that increase the risk of falls, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There are also eye movement issues, including trouble with eye movements, especially when looking up and down, which can lead to vision problems.

Mayo Clinic officials said PSP also causes speech and swallowing difficulties, trouble with speech, language, and swallowing known as dysphagia.

PSP patients also experience behavioral and cognitive changes, including apathy, personality changes, and sometimes cognitive impairment, according to Mayo Clinic officials. They also have sleep problems, such as excessive daytime sleepiness and difficulty sleeping.

Mayo Clinic officials say PSP occurs when the protein tau clumps in brain cells, damaging them, and that the disease is “neurodegenerative,” meaning it gets worse over time.

While the exact cause is not always known, Mayo Clinic officials say it can sometimes be linked to genetic mutations.

Treatment of PSP includes occupational and speech therapy, which can help enhance balance, speech, and swallowing skills. Special glasses with prisms are often recommended, and walking aids like walkers or even a wheelchair might be necessary.

Some medications used for Parkinson’s disease may provide brief, minimal relief for certain motor symptoms, but they are generally not prescribed for PSP because their effects are usually limited, Mayo Clinic officials say. A feeding tube might be recommended to help prevent choking or aspiration.

However, despite being wheelchair-bound, he rarely missed attending the Saturday morning broadcast he started decades ago. He was honored for his presence, and many people took pictures with the iconic civil rights leader.

The Chicago Crusader exclusively reported that Rev. Jackson was stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on July 8, 2023. Since then, he has experienced several health setbacks over recent years, including treatment for COVID-19 and gallbladder surgery in 2021.

Recently, Rev. Jackson has missed several of the weekly Rainbow PUSH Coalition broadcasts he started decades ago. While wheelchair-bound, Rev. Jackson didn’t speak. He took great pride in watching his sons, Rep. Jonathan Jackson and Yusef Jackson, carry on the civil rights organization he founded many years ago.

And the audience always appreciated his presence and took many pictures with him. He was their star no matter who the speakers were.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is very important to Rev. Jackson, just like his social justice career, which started in 1959 when he was a student at the University of Illinois. During his Christmas break, he returned home to Greenville, South Carolina, but since he still had homework to do, he went to the “colored” library, which didn’t have the book he needed.

Jackson, who was 18 at the time, went to the downtown library designated for whites only. When he entered the library and started looking for a book, he was told to leave because he was Black. Jackson vowed to come back the next year and challenge the segregated libraries.

He kept his promise and returned in 1960 during his summer break, forming a group called “The Greenville Eight.” On July 16, 1960, during his summer break, Jackson and seven other students were arrested after staging a sit-in at the white-only Greenville Public Library.

Jackson had been mentored by his pastor, Rev. James S. Hall, who baptized him and was then the president of the South Carolina NAACP. He told them to return to that white library after the group was initially asked to leave. He explained that their purpose was to get arrested.

So, Jackson and his group returned to that library and were arrested. Rev. Hall paid for Jackson’s jail bond as well as for the seven students: Dorris Wright, Hattie Smith Wright, Elaine Means, Willie Joe Wright, Benjamin Downs, Margaree Seawright Crosby, and Joan Mattison Daniel.

When the Greenville Eight returned to the downtown library, they picked a book and sat down. Within minutes, police arrived and told them he would ask them three times to leave; if they didn’t, they would be arrested.

Their arrests ultimately led to the desegregation of the libraries.

In retrospect, Jackson said, “we were brought up under rippling, racist policies” and that they were victims of racism. Jackson stated that because they fought back and resisted, “we have a different America today. Our standing up had an impact upon oppressed people around the worlds.”

Reached in Greenville, Dr. Crosby reflected on the day they were arrested saying, “We wanted to go to the downtown Greenville Library. We knew that our parents had paid taxes so that we could use that library as well as anyone else. We were not able to go because we were Black.”

After their arrests, Crosby said their names and home addresses were published in the newspapers, and they started receiving death threats and hate calls. “It was frightening, but we did what we had to do,” Crosby told the Chicago Crusader.

The library desegregation fight was just a preview of a lifelong series of civil rights actions that continued when Jackson joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), where he met Dr. King in 1965.

In February 1966, Dr. King appointed Rev. Jackson as director of Operation Breadbasket, an economic arm of SCLC, and in 1971, he started his own civil rights organization, Operation PUSH, which was later renamed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

While attending the Chicago Theological Seminary in 1965, Jackson saw Dr. King on TV marching for social justice and convinced several other students to join him in marching with Dr. King. Jackson dropped out of the Chicago Theological Seminary to work with Dr. King.

Rev. Jackson, who was ordained by the late Rev. Clay Evans on June 30, 1968, received his Master of Divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2000.

Jackson made history by running for president in 1984 and 1988, sparking a wave of Black candidates running for and winning office across America. Until his illness, he continued his social justice efforts, which included stopping construction projects that excluded Blacks, marching with nurses seeking better benefits, campaigning for voting rights both nationally and locally, and addressing numerous cases of police brutality.

With his illness, Rev. Jackson’s voice is missed as well as his political and civil rights organizing skills, but his sons, Rep. Jonathan Jackson, attorney Yusef Jackson and his namesake, Jesse L. Jackson, Jr., who is running for his former 2nd district. District congressional seat, are picking up the mantle while contributing to the care of their ailing father.

The Jackson family said they appreciate “all prayers at this time.”