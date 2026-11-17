After nearly 28 years as senior minister of historic First Baptist Church North Indianapolis, the Rev. Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks will be formally recognized for his retirement during a special Commission Sunday service on November 15, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. The observance, part of the congregation’s annual Leadership Sunday, will mark a significant transition in his more than three decades of religious leadership, scholarship and community service.

Hicks, who has served the congregation since 1999, said his retirement will not mark the end of his ministry. Instead, he plans to expand his involvement in health equity, Medicaid advocacy, community research and Africana scholarship.

“I do not view this as a retirement from ministry. My calling has always been about serving people, strengthening communities and addressing the conditions that affect their lives. The pulpit has been one important expression of that calling. I now have an opportunity to carry that work into additional arenas, using research, advocacy, education and community engagement to make a difference,” Hicks said.

Bishop J. D. Wiley Taylor of Life Center Cathedral in New Orleans will deliver words of commissioning during the November 15 service.

First Baptist Church North Indianapolis, located at 880 W. 28th St., has served its neighborhood for more than 140 years. Under Hicks’ leadership, the church has maintained its commitment to religious ministry and community engagement.

Hicks’ contributions extend beyond the church. He earned a doctorate in African American Studies from Temple University in 2003. His doctoral research, “Centering African American Religion: Toward an Afrocentric Analysis,” examined African American religious traditions through the intellectual framework of Africana Studies.

In September 2020, Hicks was appointed a community research scholar in American Studies at Indiana University Indianapolis. In 2021, he developed and taught the first foundational Introduction to Africana Studies course as an adjunct faculty member when Africana Studies began being offered as a doctoral minor.

He plans to continue his work with the university’s Center for Africana Studies and Culture, where he was recently selected as its second Prestigious Fellow.

Hicks also serves as president of the board of directors of the Baptist Student Foundation at Purdue University and recently assumed the position of health chair of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP.

As founding president of the AfricaLogical Institute, Hicks intends to devote additional attention to what the organization calls Community Valued Research. The initiative seeks to connect academic research, public policy and community experiences to address challenges affecting underserved populations.

His future work will include examining the consequences of Medicaid policy changes, advocating for equitable access to health care and encouraging greater community participation in decisions affecting public services.

Meanwhile, First Baptist Church has begun the process of selecting its next pastor.

According to the church, discussions about its future leadership began during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of broader planning concerning congregational health and community responsibilities.

Hicks informed the congregation in December 2024 that a formal pastoral transition would begin. In March 2026, he appointed a committee to complete preparations for the succession process.

The pastoral search is now being directed by a congregational leadership team chaired by Deacon Board Chairman Eric Cheatham. Hicks will continue serving the congregation throughout the transition to provide continuity and support for the incoming pastor.

Reflecting on his years of service, Hicks emphasized the importance of preserving the church’s legacy for future generations.

“I love First Baptist Church North Indianapolis deeply. More than 140 years of ministry remind us that none of us owns an institution like this. We receive it, we serve it faithfully for our season, and we prepare it for those who will carry the work forward after us. I remain dedicated to the strength of the church and to the family we have found here at First Baptist.”

His wife, Christia Hicks, who serves as chief human resources officer at Eskenazi Health, has joined him in expressing appreciation for the congregation’s support. The couple plans to welcome and support the church’s next pastor.

Members of the congregation, family, friends and community partners are invited to attend the November 15 commissioning service.

The Rev. Dr. Ivan Douglas Hicks is retiring after nearly 28 years as senior minister of First Baptist Church North Indianapolis. He plans to continue his work in ministry, education, health equity and community advocacy.

Additional information about the pastoral search is available at www.FirstBaptistNorth.org.