Rev. Helen Sinclair, Civil Rights Leader and Humanitarian, dies at 103

Rev. Helen Sinclair, known affectionately as “Queen Mother,” passed away at 103, leaving behind a legacy marked by her unwavering dedication to civil rights, humanitarian work, and prison ministry.

Born on July 14, 1920, in Arkansas, Sinclair followed in the footsteps of her mother, Rev. Jessie W. “Ma” Houston, a prominent figure in prison reform. Sinclair and her mother marched alongside notable civil rights leaders, including Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson, solidifying her role in the movement.

Sinclair’s global humanitarian efforts included service in the Peace Corps in Malawi and Central Africa. Locally, she made history as the first and only female chaplain in a male maximum-security prison in Illinois, dedicating over six decades to ministering to the incarcerated in Chicago.

Her influence extended beyond spiritual guidance. Sinclair was known for organizing art shows for inmates and bringing dignitaries to speak at prisons, impacting over 48,000 inmates. Her relentless efforts in advocacy provided a sense of dignity and hope to those behind bars.

A lifelong member of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (C.M.E.), Sinclair’s ministry was inspired by her family’s deep roots in the church, dating back to her grandfather, “Doc” Woods, a founder of the Colored Methodist Church. Sinclair logged thousands of miles yearly, visiting prisoners, praying, counseling, and advocating for them.

Sinclair’s community involvement included active participation in organizations such as the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Black on Black Love, and Probation Challenge. Her dedication earned her numerous awards and accolades.

She continued her service even after turning 100, showing unwavering commitment to her cause. Sinclair’s impact was also felt through her widely supported Black History Month and Christmas programs at penal institutions, drawing support from notable figures like Mayor Harold Washington, Congressman Danny Davis, and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sinclair’s legacy is enriched by the work of her mother, Rev. Jessie “Ma” Houston, known as the “Angel of Death Row” for her role in comforting prisoners facing execution. Houston was honored with the “Ma” Houston Community Correctional Center and a star on the Bronzeville Walk of Fame.

Her remarkable life was a testament to her faith and her tireless commitment to serving others, especially the marginalized and incarcerated.

Funeral services for Rev. Helen Sinclair will be held at Leak & Sons Funeral Homes in Chicago at 7838 S Cottage Grove. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, June 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with burial at Lincoln Cemetery. A repast will take place at Leak & Sons Funeral Homes Banquet Hall across the street.

Dignitaries invited to attend the funeral include President Joseph Biden, President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Mayor Brandon Johnson, among others.