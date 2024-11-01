Rev. Dr. Donald L. Sharp Celebrates 60 Years of Leadership and Service

For six decades, Rev. Dr. Donald L. Sharp has been more than just a pastor—he has been a guiding light for Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church and a cornerstone for Chicago’s Black Baptist community. As the first African American president of the Illinois Baptist State Association and a leader with a global reach, Pastor Sharp’s life and ministry reflect the enduring role of Black clergy in shaping not only spiritual lives but also social progress.

Baptist ministers have long stood at the crossroads of faith and activism, from the Civil Rights Movement to community building in urban America. In the case of Pastor Sharp, his journey embodies the unique position Black pastors hold as shepherds of their congregations and as public figures in the fight for justice and equity. As FTBC prepares to celebrate his 60th anniversary on November 15, 2024, we reflect on how his leadership has shaped the church and extended far beyond its walls.

Although the church itself celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, it has yet to mark the anniversary of its beloved pastor and his wife, First Lady Lurlie Sharp. The celebration will take place on Friday, November 15, at the Hilton Hotel in Oak Lawn, Illinois, located at 95th Street and Cicero Avenue. This milestone is a momentous occasion for the Faith Tabernacle family, located at 8210 South Cornell Avenue in Chicago, as it provides an opportunity to honor both the church’s history and the remarkable leadership of Pastor Sharp.

Rev. Dr. Sharp’s journey began in 1957 when he was licensed to preach under the guidance of Rev. S.A. Grayson at St. Luke Baptist Church in Chicago. His commitment to service was further demonstrated through his military service in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Upon his return, 1964 marked a pivotal year—not only was he ordained, but he also became the founding pastor of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he has since nurtured a flourishing congregation.

From its early days, FTBC became a beacon of faith and community, offering spiritual nourishment and social outreach. Under Pastor Sharp’s stewardship, the church has grown both in size and influence, serving as a safe space for worship, fellowship, and activism on the South Side of Chicago. His ministry reflects the core values of the Black Baptist tradition, which has historically been intertwined with the pursuit of civil rights and community empowerment.

Education has always been central to Rev. Dr. Sharp’s calling. After graduating from Hyde Park High School, he pursued his academic goals, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePaul University. His thirst for knowledge led him to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he received a Clinical Pastoral Education certificate. However, his commitment to theological excellence didn’t stop there. He earned a Master of Arts in Religion from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and later completed a Doctorate in Educational Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Pastor Sharp’s achievements in education reflect his belief that an informed and educated pastor can better serve the spiritual and intellectual needs of the congregation. His leadership roles in organizations like the Chicago Bible Society, Judson University, and the Illinois Baptist State Association (IBSA) further underscore his dedication to fostering growth in the church and broader Christian communities.

In 1983, Rev. Dr. Sharp made history as the first African American to serve as president of the IBSA. This groundbreaking achievement was a reflection of his commitment to diversity and inclusion within religious institutions. Even 20 years later, he would again serve as the IBSA’s president, continuing to break barriers and set an example of perseverance and faith-driven leadership.

Beyond his academic and organizational accomplishments, Rev. Dr. Sharp’s work as a global advocate for mission work sets him apart. Over his 60-year journey, he has traveled to countries as far-flung as China, Ghana, Israel, and Russia, spreading the Good News and building relationships with faith leaders from around the world. His global outreach underscores the universality of his mission—to preach, uplift, and provide spiritual counsel wherever God leads him.

Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church

Locally, however, his impact has been just as significant. Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church has thrived under his leadership, becoming an anchor in the South Shore community of Chicago. The church’s programs provide spiritual guidance while addressing the physical and emotional needs of its members. Whether it’s feeding the hungry, providing clothing, or offering counseling services, FTBC is a place where faith meets action, and Pastor Sharp has been at the forefront of these efforts.

His extensive involvement with organizations such as the Chicago Community Loan Fund and the Baptist Foundation Board further illustrates his commitment to social justice and community development. Pastor Sharp’s legacy is not only found in the sermons he delivers but in the lives he’s touched through practical outreach and advocacy.

As Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church gathers to honor Pastor Sharp on November 15, 2024, at the Hilton Hotel in Oak Lawn, it is an opportunity for the community to celebrate not just a man but a ministry that has stood the test of time. The event will be followed by a worship service on Sunday, November 17, marking 60 years of steadfast service, leadership, and unwavering faith.

Rev. Dr. Donald L. Sharp delivers a sermon.

Pastor Sharp’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the enduring relevance of the Black church in America. His journey reflects the importance of spiritual leadership in the African American community, where ministers like him have long been advocates for justice, educators, and shepherds of souls. In the words of Pastor Sharp himself, “the best part of these 60 years is that I have only just begun.”

Indeed, while the past 60 years have been filled with remarkable achievements, the future still holds greater opportunities for this servant of God.