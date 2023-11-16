Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for Dexter Wade at request of the family, Attorney Ben Crump to deliver national call to justice

Dexter Wade

Funeral Comes Amid Disturbing Details of Police Killing of 37-Year-Old Father, Whose Death Was Kept from Family for Months After He Was Buried in Unmarked Grave

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will deliver the eulogy for Dexter Wade on Monday, November 20th, in Jackson, Mississippi, at the request of his family. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Wade’s family, will deliver a national call to action during the ceremony at New Horizon Church International.

The ongoing circumstances of Wade’s death have sparked national outrage, namely over authorities’ decision to bury him in a Potter’s Field. Reports emerged last month that Wade was fatally struck on March 5th by an off-duty police officer in a Jackson Police vehicle. A prescription in Wade’s pocket had his name on it, but police continued to tell the coroner’s office no one had called to claim his body. That was despite desperate calls from his mother, Bettersten Wade, beginning with the missing person report she filed a week after he was last seen on March 5th. Wade, a 37-year-old father, was buried several months later in a field near the Hinds County Penal Farm. Bettersten wouldn’t find out her son was dead and buried in an unmarked grave until this fall, at which point she paid a $250 fee to reclaim his body.

Yet authorities have continued to add insult to injury for Wade’s family through this week. Bettersten, relatives, and supporters arrived at the field on Monday before Wade’s body was to be exhumed in hope of leading a prayer. Officials dealt another indignity, however, as they had already unearthed his body. People were reportedly forced to step over manure to pray over Wade’s remains, which had been moved next to a nearby stable.

Rev. Sharpton and Attorney Crump have called on the Department of Justice to investigate the Jackson Police Department. On Tuesday, Rev. Sharpton sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to formally request an investigation into the police department’s actions.

WHO:

Rev. Al Sharpton

Attorney Ben Crump

Bettersten Wade and the family of Dexter Wade

WHERE:

New Horizon Church International

1750 Ellis Ave #200

Jackson, MS 39204

Livestream: https://www.nhcms.org/live/

WHEN:

Monday, November 20th, 2023

11 a.m. CST

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality, or gender.

For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net