Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network launch Boycott of PepsiCo

John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) (standing, far right), is pictured speaking during the National Action Network (NAN) Annual Convention in Washington, D.C. at the Metropolitan AME Church. Also, on the platform from l-r, is Damon Hewitt and Maya Wiley. Although not shown in this image, Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), announced a planned boycott of PepsiCoMarch on Wall Street this August 28th (Photo copyright Fred Watkins 2025)

In a fiery address that concluded the 2025 National Action Network (NAN) Annual Convention, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton called on Black America to rise up economically by turning its collective purchasing power into a tool of protest. From the Sheraton New York Times Square podium, Sharpton announced that NAN will launch a national boycott of PepsiCo for retreating from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives under political pressure.

“Pepsi turned its back on us—now Black and Brown consumers must turn their backs on Pepsi,” said Sharpton, NAN’s Founder and President. “Dr. King taught us that economic security and opportunity underpin all our freedoms. Black consumers cannot tolerate the spinelessness of corporations like Pepsi that are willing to turn their backs on us based on which way the wind blows.”

The announcement followed a 90-day review Sharpton initiated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—coinciding with Donald Trump’s second inauguration—after the former president vowed to dismantle DEI efforts across federal and private sectors. “As Donald Trump returned to office on King Day, vowing to attack the very things Dr. King fought for, NAN made a promise across Washington to use our buying power to fight back,” said Sharpton.

PepsiCo came under fire after CEO Ramon Laguarta issued a February memo announcing sweeping changes to its DEI strategy, including the removal of hiring and supplier diversity goals, the elimination of DEI staff, and the ending of community partnerships. “The removal of DEI hiring and retention goals, the ending of minority supplier programs, and the dismantling of community partnerships with Black and Brown organizations—these choices are not just corporate policy shifts,” Sharpton wrote in a letter to Laguarta. “They are clear signals that political pressure has outweighed principle…Walking away is unacceptable. You can still correct the course. You can listen. You can lead again.”

Sharpton has given PepsiCo 21 days to meet with NAN or face the full force of the boycott, which will include protests at its global headquarters in Westchester County and at distributor sites. In the meantime, NAN will continue supporting the ongoing boycott of Target for similar rollbacks on DEI.

Sharpton emphasized that NAN will not only call out those who abandon DEI but also uplift companies that remain committed. He pointed to Costco as an example, praising the retailer for refusing to cave to right-wing pressure. “We took over the Costco in East Harlem and Union, New Jersey, to show what it means when a company stands with our values,” said Sharpton, referencing NAN-organized “buy-ins” to support the brand.

The call to economic action is being supported by three digital tools developed in partnership with Friends of the Movement (FotM). This economic justice organization harnesses technology to empower conscious spending:

• The Black Wall Street Ticker is a real-time tracker that allows consumers to measure their impact by following where and how the Black community spends its money.

• Voter Wallet is a tool that allows individuals to align their everyday purchases with their values.

• Our Money United National Boycott Registry is a database that identifies companies upholding or abandoning DEI policies, helping consumers make informed choices.

“These tools are not just data—they’re a new strategy in the fight for justice,” Sharpton said. “Trump and MAGA extremists can legislate and litigate, but Black Americans have the ability to delegate their dollars away from companies that refuse to invest in us.”

The convention’s final day also marked the announcement of a major demonstration: the March on Wall Street, scheduled for August 28, 2025—the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. “On August 28th, NAN will take to Wall Street to send a message to the financial community that we will use our dollars to abandon you if you decide to abandon us,” said Sharpton.

The 2025 NAN Convention, held from April 2 to 5, drew thousands of attendees and featured influential leaders in politics, business, culture, and media. Panels addressed pressing issues, including criminal justice reform, voter suppression, education access, and the ongoing rollback of DEI initiatives nationwide.

Speakers included New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Al Green of Texas, DNC Chair Ken Martin, and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke. Rep. Green, who made headlines in March after protesting proposed Medicaid cuts during Trump’s address to Congress, delivered a powerful speech at the Rev. Dr. William A. Jones Ministers Luncheon. “We must be unwavering in our fight for healthcare, justice, and equity,” Green told the crowd, drawing a standing ovation.

One of the most highly anticipated sessions was a mayoral forum featuring current and former New York City leaders including Mayor Eric Adams, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and others. “NAN does not endorse candidates,” Sharpton reminded attendees, “but we provide a platform for our community to demand how these leaders will serve us.”

The convention’s celebratory highlight was the annual Keepers of the Dream Awards Gala, hosted by actor Anthony Anderson. The event honored singer Patti LaBelle and political commentator Chris Matthews for their longstanding support of civil rights and social justice causes.

Founded in 1991 by Sharpton, NAN is one of the largest civil rights organizations in the U.S., operating in the tradition of Dr. King to advocate for social justice, equity, and one standard of decency for all. As the political climate grows more hostile toward DEI, Sharpton and NAN are shifting strategies—from protest signs to economic strategy, from marches to digital dashboards.

“Now is the time to organize not just our voices, but our value,” said Sharpton. “This isn’t just about Pepsi or DEI. It’s about whether Black America will be silent consumers—or organized forces for change.”

For more information or to participate in the boycott and upcoming march, visit www.nationalactionnetwork.net or directory.fotmglobal.com.