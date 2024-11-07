Rev. Al Sharpton issues warning that democracy in United States under siege as Donald Trump set to reclaim presidency

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), today delivered a call to action for Americans to stand against the destructive policies Donald Trump will likely impose as he is set to return to return to the White House.

“We already know what Donald Trump’s agenda aims to do, which is why we must channel our momentum into fighting back against his destructive policies. He and J.D. Vance want to turn back the clock to deliver an America that will make the Jim Crow era pale in comparison. He aims to wash away the blood, sweet, and tears of our ancestors. He will continue to pit Americans against one another, demonize Black and Brown communities, and turn immigrants into scapegoats for their own personal gain. NAN and our allies refuse to stand idly by as they seek to bring a dark cloud over America. Though we may be down, we are not defeated. We will continue to organize. We will continue to speak out. We will continue resist any agenda that tries to take us backward.

Let me also commend Vice President Kamala Harris on running a strong campaign with barely three months until the election. We have not seen as many candidates as qualified in the modern era as her. While we are heartbroken by the end of her campaign, we are just getting started on her message that we are not going back.”