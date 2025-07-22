Rev. Al Sharpton issues statement clarifying meeting between National Education Association and Anti-Defamation League

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement in regards to a recent meeting he convened between leaders of the National Education Association and Anti-Defamation League.

“What was asserted about the National Education Association and President Becky Pringle in the Wall Street Journal could not be further from the organization, the person, or the teachers they represent that I have known and worked with across the country. I have also worked with Jonathan and the ADL, and this is not how I recall what happened in the meeting. I hosted that meeting because I know both organizations share NAN’s commitment to fighting antisemitism and hoped we could chart a unified path forward.

I was in that meeting with Becky and Jonathan and want to set the record straight of what was discussed. What I heard from Becky in the room was something I have heard and seen from her and NEA over again again: a clear commitment to fight antisemitism — one that has only strengthened in wake of the horrific, targeted attacks against Jews in Washington, D.C. and Boulder, Colorado. She reiterated this pledge in the meeting to deliver more resources — not fewer — to ensure Jewish safety. I was there and I heard and absorbed every word.

I volunteered to host this discussion because I knew, after many years of working with NEA, that Becky would meet Jonathan and the ADL with that same commitment she has constantly demonstrated. She has always listened and promoted learning for students and adults alike, to combat all forms of hate, especially antisemitism. We do not have to agree on everything, but I know with confidence that I, NEA, and ADL share the common goal of fighting antisemitism. When attacks on Jewish communities are on the rise, when Latinos, Haitians and other groups are facing unjust and inhumane deportations, and when Black Americans are losing access to healthcare or the right to vote, we must stand united with one another to fight the evils working against all of us.”