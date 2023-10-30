Rev. Al Sharpton declares Florida ‘Ground Zero’ in the fight for the future of civil rights in the United States

Rev. Al Sharpton (Courtesy: National Action Network (NAN))

Civil Rights Leader Takes Gov. DeSantis, Edward Blum to Task in Fiery Sunday Sermon in State Capital

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), said “Florida is ground zero for the civil rights question of our day” as he called out the attack on Black Americans by both Gov. Ron DeSantis and right-wing legal activist Edward Blum. Rev. Sharpton made the declaration during a sermon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, led by NAN National Board Member Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., just blocks from the Governor’s Mansion.

Rev. Sharpton particularly called out DeSantis’ continued efforts to erase Black history from Florida classrooms to bolster his presidential campaign. Calling the governor a poor impersonation of Donald Trump, Rev. Sharpton condemned DeSantis’ efforts to push an alternative curriculum that erroneously claimed Black people benefited from slavery and stressed the importance of teaching all Floridians about injustices committed against Black Americans.

“White children need to know the history of slavery and Jim Crow,” Rev. Sharpton said when referencing DeSantis’ claims Black Children can learn their history at home. “They need to understand why we say, ‘No Justice, No Peace.’ And it does not make them against America. It makes them want to make America better.”

To watch the full sermon, click here.

Rev. Sharpton’s visit to Tallahassee came as the city celebrated Homecoming Weekend for Florida A&M University (FAMU), a historically Black college. He noted FAMU was the alma mater of Fearless Fund co-founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, who have since been sued by Blum – a Tallahassee resident who earlier this year brought the lawsuit that gutted affirmative action in higher education. Blum’s attacks on the Fearless Fund claim the venture capital fund violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866 due to a grant program to help Black women start their own businesses. Rev. Sharpton took aim at Blum’s argument, noting Black Americans have historically been cut out of the opportunity to start their own companies – noting the Fearless Fund was a correction to this discrimination.

