Rev. Al Sharpton blasts Trump over lack of Black cabinet-level nominations

Calls Out President-Elect’s Courting of Black Vote, Problematic Candidates to Lead Government

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement regarding Donald Trump’s failure so far to appoint a single Black person to a cabinet or high-level administration position.

“In the two weeks since Donald Trump was elected to a second term, he has put forth a dozen troubling nominees, yet the most alarming factor in his proposed cabinet is that not a single candidate is Black,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of NAN. “Trump spent this campaign selling himself to Black voters, especially men, by peddling sneakers and implying his criminal convictions would resonate with our community. Instead of meeting the demands of more Black voters who supported him, Donald Trump has proposed an Attorney General nominee wrapped up in an ethics probe over trafficking allegations and a Health Secretary whose views on vaccines and other safeguards could devastate our community. Right now, it appears that the self-proclaimed ‘best president for Black America since Abraham Lincoln’ has lost interest in us. The president-elect needs to put his money where his mouth is if he actually wants to deliver for Black America.”



