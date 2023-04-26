Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Morial demand explanation on CNN decision to fire Don Lemon

Photo caption: Don Lemon (credit: Fuzheado)

Civil rights leaders note Lemon gave voice to civil rights community, told stories others wouldn’t

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), and Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League (NUL), issued the following statement on CNN’s decision to fire longtime anchor Don Lemon. The veteran journalist announced yesterday that he was let go after 17 years with the network, noting that “there are some larger issues at play.”

“We are completely stunned at the termination of Don Lemon. Throughout his career, Don has been a superb journalist who was very open to the civil rights community on issues others wouldn’t touch. Don’s voice has been invaluable to the conversation of how we become a more just nation. With the health of our democracy undergoing perhaps its greatest test, we cannot afford to silence his voice. We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play, which is why we urge for a full explanation as to why he was let go in such a fashion.”

