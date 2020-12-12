Retired Fire Battalion Chief and educator, Louis “Chuck” Rogers, dies

Louis Charles Rogers, affectionately known as “Chuck,” was a life-long resident of Gary, Indiana who will be remembered for his outgoing personality and desire to help others in the community he loved.

Rogers was born on July 9, 1933 in Cairo, Illinois to Louis Charles Rogers Sr. and Mattie Love Rogers. He attended East St. Louis High School where he was a dominant athlete in several sports. Rogers was recognized as the consensus high school All-American half-back. After graduation in 1953, he accepted an athletic scholarship in football and track to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Chuck had several successful careers and remained active throughout his lifetime, continuing his athletic career while serving in the United States Army. Following a successful athletic career in college and in the service, he was inspired to pursue a life in coaching. He became a member of the Gary Roosevelt High School football and swimming coaching staff.

Chuck later become an educator at West Side High School where he taught Black Studies for many years.

Louis Chuck Rogers’ passion was firefighting and in that occupation he successful moved up the ranks eventually earning the title of Fire Battalion Chief of the Gary Fire Department. He was a member of the Gary Fire Department for 40 years as well as the basketball team. He retired as a Battalion Chief at Station 4 “The Rock.” Later, he became a member of the Fire Commission.

Chuck’s outgoing personality and love for helping people encouraged him to be active in the community. He was elected precinct committeeman in the Third District and played an essential role in his wife’s political career.

Chuck enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, jogging, yard work and cheering for the Chicago Bears. Chuck’s smiles, laughter and caring for people made him respected by everyone he met.

In 1955, Chuck married Earline Smith. To this union two children, Keith and Dara were born. He was also father of Charles Walers and Ebony Rogers. He was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church until his recent illness. Chuck made a peaceful transition into eternal life on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Louis Charles Rogers Jr. leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Earline Rogers; son Keith (Robin) Rogers, daughter, Dara Rogers; brother Ray (Mae) Rogers; sisters, Janice Murphy, Florence Rogers and Charlotte McCain; grandchildren, Rahaman, Malcom, Joi, Keith Jr., Emmett and Cameron and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation is planned Sunday, December 13, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Guy and Allen Funeral Home. A Private Service will be held Monday, December 14 at St. John Baptist Church, 2452 Massachusetts Street in Gary, IN.