Resumption of higher-frequency electric bus service on the Broadway Metro Express

Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) officially placed its electric bus fleet into service and increase service frequency to every half-hour on the Broadway Metro Express (Bmx) rapid bus line on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to meet the growing demand for transportation in Northwest Indiana. GPTC will also return the Ivy Tech Crown Point stop to the route.

The Bmx line spans 13 miles, from 4th Avenue in downtown Gary to 93rd Avenue in Crown Point, with over 20 stops and stations such as Ivy Tech in Gary and Crown Point, Indiana University Northwest, the Adam Benjamin, Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic, and the Lake County Government Building.

The line carries the heaviest passenger load per mile than any transit service in Northwest Indiana, with passenger numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels. It will operate a new fleet of four electric buses to retire older, more polluting vehicles, assist with passenger increases, reduce travel times, and lower carbon emissions for Broadway, Gary, and all of Northwest Indiana.

Drive Clean Indiana recently awarded GPTC the 2022 Green Fleet of the Year award at the Drive Clean Indiana Conference for their efforts in reducing emissions and promoting sustainability, positively impacting the environment and public health in Northwestern Indiana!

GPTC is at the forefront of mobility management, providing paratransit service with Access219, micro-mobility options with the upcoming Cycle219 Bike Share service, and overall connectivity within Northwest Indiana.

