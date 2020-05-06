Restore Illinois 5 phase plan to reopen state unveiled by Gov Pritzker as total COVID-19 cases near 66K with 2.8K fatalities

Illinois reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since crisis began

By Jessica D’Onofrio, ABC7 News

Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his five-phase plan to reopen the Illinois economy Tuesday.

The announcement came as Illinois saw its largest one-day jump in COVID-19 deaths in the state, with 176 lives lost, bringing the total deaths to 2,838. Health officials announced 2,122 new cases Tuesday, with a total of 65,962 cases.

The reopening plan splits Illinois into region: Northeast, North-Central, Central, and South, allowing each to move separately through the phases.

Six weeks into the stay-at-home order, we are currently in phase two, with non-essential retail open for pickup and delivery and golf and some other outdoor activities allowed with strict rules.

You can read Gov. Pritzker’s full plan to ‘Restore Illinois’ at the bottom of this article.

To get to Phase Three, officials say infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for ICU beds must be stable or declining. That would allow manufacturing, offices, retail and services, including hair salons, to reopen. Non-essential gatherings of ten or less would be allowed.

Based on current data, state officials say the earliest that a region could move to Phase Three is by May 29, but face coverings and social distancing would still be required.

“If there are signs that we are headed in the wrong direction, I will make sure to signal the alarm as soon as possible, and we will have to make whatever course correction is necessary,” Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

In Phase Four, any region would have to report a continued decline in infection rates and hospitalizations. That would allow restaurants and bars, child care and schools to reopen with safety rules and gatherings of up to 50 would be allowed.

Phase Five would mean the economy would fully open, likely after a treatment or vaccine.

“It brings me no joy to say this,” Pritzker said. “Large conventions festivals and other major events will be on hold until we reach Phase 5.”

The governor was asked specifically about Lollapalooza, which is set to happen from July 30 to August 2. He would not say if that should be canceled, but some people should watch the data and added if there is an effective treatment, all bets are on.

“I believe in the people of Illinois, now more than ever, and together we will finish the work that we are in,” Pritzker said.

The specific benchmarks and metrics for getting to each next phase will be determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials said that as we move through those phases, there may be a need to tighten or loosen those requirements.

READ: GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER’S FULL ‘RESTORE ILLINOIS’ PLAN:

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.