Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

By A. Woods, NewsOne

Monday was a solemn day for many, as those who loved, admired and revered legendary NBA star, Kobe Bryant, attended the public memorial for him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The memorial was held at the Staples Center, where Kobe played as a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony with family earlier this month, but a public memorial was orchestrated for the millions who loved them both.

We here to celebrate one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. You will be so missed #kobememorial pic.twitter.com/T2XIEmTcw0 — MsAshlieZoe (@MsAshlieZoe) February 24, 2020

The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Month, a fact that was not insignificant.

On Monday, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and their daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN. The wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, said that the pilot Ara Zobayan “was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.”

The lawsuit, which contains 27 counts, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint also said that the pilot was “negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter,” according to the report.

The lawsuit was filed as the public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who also died in the helicopter crash, was being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant gets standing ovation at Kobe Farewell Celebration pic.twitter.com/hvIx1J7Kvc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 24, 2020

WATCH NOW: Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, speaks publicly for the first time at the memorial for her husband and daughter https://t.co/uX9ZqmKS5v pic.twitter.com/SmYwxuBiot — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé opens Kobe & Gianna's Celebration of Life with one of his favorite songs. (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/SfcdOhtbLx — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: A memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash last month is underway at Staples Center in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5Gr9PltEjs — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 24, 2020

Everyone in attendance at the Kobe and Gianna Memorial at the STAPLES Center received a booklet of Bryant family photos. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/2mIugsZAZA — Aljamin Santos (@EBCAminSantos) February 24, 2020

Kobe's and Gigi's jerseys made of flowers #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/7ys246hyWn — Shawn K The King On YT🔥 (@SKTheKingYT) February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant watches the Kobe tribute and smiles. pic.twitter.com/Q8jW1EosOq — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 24, 2020

It’s so meaningful that brilliant female athletes like Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu are getting this opportunity to discuss their relationship with Kobe. People need to see his support of female athletes went beyond just having a daughter. #ForKobeAndGigi — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 24, 2020

“He was giving me the blueprint. He was giving Gigi the same blueprint.” Sabrina Ionescu on Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/2nBSuCZUuf — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Alicia Keys toca Beethoven em homenagem a Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/y6mESyAmRp — B24 (@B24PT) February 24, 2020

“Now it’s time for us to continue your legacy.” Shaq on Kobe’s impact. pic.twitter.com/Zw2n3b1aMB — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Michael Jordan’s full speech reflecting on Kobe Little brother – Big brother 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AG0dI1d7Ic — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2020

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.