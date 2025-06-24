Residents can call 2-1-1 to find local cooling centers during extreme heat

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With extreme summer temperatures expected in Indiana over the next several days, cooling centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and cool place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for updated locations and hours of cooling centers in your area. To see a list of current cooling centers CLICK HERE.

Please partner with Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, to make sure Hoosiers know they can call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to find their nearest cooling center. We ask you to share the information below on your social media channels to make sure the public is aware that help is available. Please like our social media pages to stay aware of happenings and repost from IN211’s official social channels.

Report or add a cooling center by contacting our resource team by email at [email protected].